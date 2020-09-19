Zacks: Analysts Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 77.77% and a negative net margin of 259.60%. The firm had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Tilray’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.53.

TLRY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.34. 5,148,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,485,912. Tilray has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $31.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $679.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,668 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $897,176.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,193,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,248,445.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $2,035,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 517,942 shares of company stock worth $3,830,585. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tilray by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tilray by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tilray by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

