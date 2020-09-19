Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Actuant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.01. Actuant reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. 1,307,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. Actuant has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $90,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,801.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Actuant by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the second quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 12.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Actuant in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Actuant in the second quarter valued at $419,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

