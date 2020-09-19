Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,829,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,166,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,702,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,094,000 after buying an additional 528,772 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,234. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.58. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $250.89.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

