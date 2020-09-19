Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CYH has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.48. 4,957,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

