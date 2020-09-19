Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.04 Million

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report $62.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $57.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $244.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.78 million to $246.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.03 million, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $270.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $113,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,300.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,175. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after buying an additional 235,933 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,888,000 after buying an additional 855,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.