Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.04 Million

Brokerages expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) to report $62.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $57.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $244.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.78 million to $246.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $268.03 million, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $270.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $113,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,300.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $148,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,175. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after buying an additional 235,933 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,888,000 after buying an additional 855,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after purchasing an additional 70,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.