Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.62. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of FOCS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 597,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 130.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $5,799,612.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,612.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock valued at $40,174,850 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $199,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

