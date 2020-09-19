Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Genmab A/S posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 93.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.12). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 54.66% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $804.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.85 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMAB. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 762,210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,637,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 590,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.