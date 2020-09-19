Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will announce $65.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.59 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $72.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $270.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $270.73 million to $270.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $262.02 million, with estimates ranging from $261.64 million to $262.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $65.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Securities cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

In other news, CEO Robert Hamwee acquired 30,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 47,150 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $467,256.50. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 51.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 531,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,585. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.22. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

