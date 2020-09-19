Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.26 Million

Analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce sales of $52.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.10 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $45.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $214.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.13 million to $224.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $251.11 million, with estimates ranging from $242.21 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million.

Several research analysts have commented on PAR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

PAR traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.27. 503,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,540. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $789.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $348,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PAR Technology by 111.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at $144,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

