Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will announce sales of $498.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.61 million. Range Resources reported sales of $622.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000.

NYSE:RRC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. 12,482,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,841. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.81.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

