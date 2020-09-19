Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) to announce $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $3.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.15 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $14.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 154.07% and a negative net margin of 1,809.91%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RESN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 482,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,520 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Resonant stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

