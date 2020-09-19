Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce sales of $471.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $459.50 million to $487.60 million. Saia posted sales of $468.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

In related news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Saia by 56.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Saia by 39.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Saia by 662.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.91. 507,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $142.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

