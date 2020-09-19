Zacks: Brokerages Expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BofA Securities raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,498,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,991 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 440.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $9,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,383.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 863,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 804,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 636,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.85. 12,659,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,074. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.10.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

