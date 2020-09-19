Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). BRAINSWAY LTD/S posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 42.27%.

Several research firms have commented on BWAY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

BWAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,062. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.14. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $12.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 78.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the first quarter worth about $2,734,000. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

