Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.35. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,689. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In related news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $833,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,632,000 after buying an additional 52,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,364,000 after acquiring an additional 96,471 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,682,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 186,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,594,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 104,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

