Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $517.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $505.33 million and the highest is $534.00 million. Horizon Therapeutics posted sales of $335.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

HZNP traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,410. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Horizon Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $81.18.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 23,158 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $1,265,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,936,022.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,766 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,981,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 723.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,955,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $67,938,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 81.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,007,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 900,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

