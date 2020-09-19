Zacks: Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post sales of $37.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.26 million to $37.29 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $40.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $149.79 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $168.16 million, with estimates ranging from $165.19 million to $171.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. 345,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

