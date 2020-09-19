Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is ($0.39). Sunnova Energy International posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOVA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.14. 4,949,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,345. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

In related news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 7,229,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $174,454,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,644,473 shares of company stock worth $327,473,609.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.