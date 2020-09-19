Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.59.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.32%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 4.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.