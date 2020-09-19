Zacks Investment Research Lowers Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

KRMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Repro Med Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.88.

KRMD stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $335.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

