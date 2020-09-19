Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerie’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q2. The company's impressive portfolio of ophthalmology drugs, namely Rhopressa and Rocklatan have been performing steadily. Rhopressa is a once-daily formulation for IOP in patients suffering open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension while Rocklatan is a once-daily, quadruple-action, fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and Xalatan. Volumes gradually picked up for both drugs after starting on a slow note. The company’s efforts to develop other ophthalmology drugs are encouraging and a positive outcome should boost growth. While the target market shows potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from other drugs like Lumigan and Vyzulta among others, which can affect its sales. Aerie's shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.42% and a negative net margin of 247.36%. The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

