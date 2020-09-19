Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to “Hold”

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CLSA lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. 587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,251. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.70. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

