Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Zai Lab stock opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.98. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $89.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $302,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 94.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,191,000 after purchasing an additional 645,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after purchasing an additional 502,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,988,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,393,000 after buying an additional 358,389 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

