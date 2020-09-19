Zap (ZAP) Trading 33.3% Lower This Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0732 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market capitalization of $17.30 million and $1.07 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.93 or 0.04539160 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055263 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

