ZB Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One ZB token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00246660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01466571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00217942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . The official website for ZB is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

