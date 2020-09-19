ZB Token (ZB) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,141.00

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $150.17 million and $7,141.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00044522 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.70 or 0.04743259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034766 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.