ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $16,399.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00529965 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00075118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055503 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000888 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,869,297 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

