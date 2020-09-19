ZCore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,033.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.68, $18.94 and $20.33. During the last week, ZCore has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $127,507.67 and $1,033.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,317,948 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $50.98, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $10.39, $20.33, $18.94, $7.50, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.