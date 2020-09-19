Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0362 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $818,337.19 and approximately $1,427.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00735285 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008442 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00581125 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004982 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

