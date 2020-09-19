ZEON Network (ZEON) Achieves Market Cap of $22.08 Million

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One ZEON Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, P2PB2B and BitMart. ZEON Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00249532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00093855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.62 or 0.01464350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00222492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMart, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

