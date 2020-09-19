ZEON (ZEON) Price Up 29.3% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $17.95 million and $37,591.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044585 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.26 or 0.04540542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009124 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00055298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034979 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

