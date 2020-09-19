ZOM (ZOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,470.00

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One ZOM token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. ZOM has a market cap of $488,145.66 and $2,470.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZOM has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00246660 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00092613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.01466571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00217942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ZOM Profile

ZOM’s total supply is 51,835,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,043,208 tokens. ZOM’s official website is www.yazom.com

Buying and Selling ZOM

ZOM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

