ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $54.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.34. 4,891,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.58 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Tc Group Cayman Investment Hol sold 7,061,428 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $252,799,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

