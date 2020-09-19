ZPER (ZPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,382.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $520,664.26 and approximately $3,382.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One ZPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bit-Z, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00085186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00125405 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00041503 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000394 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007611 BTC.

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Liquid, HitBTC, BitForex, Coinsuper and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

