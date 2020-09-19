ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $41.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

