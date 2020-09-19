Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -282.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $497,779.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,611.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $2,271,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,707 shares of company stock worth $3,803,157. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

