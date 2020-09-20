$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. American Axle & Manufact. reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 19.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,991,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,610. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

