-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of RYB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 2,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,559. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.26. RYB Education has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

