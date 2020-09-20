-$0.19 EPS Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

AMSC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 240,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,434. The company has a market capitalization of $285.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Superconductor by 46.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

