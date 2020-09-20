$0.20 EPS Expected for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. Axon Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $784,247.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,199 shares of company stock valued at $285,999 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 22.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 18.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 640.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.55. 813,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,615. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -150.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $104.90.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

