$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 1,474,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,790. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 21,953 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

