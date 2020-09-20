$0.21 EPS Expected for Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of PAHC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. 340,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,579. The company has a market cap of $726.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

