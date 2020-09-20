-$0.25 EPS Expected for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.18). Immunomedics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immunomedics.
Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.81 million.
IMMU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.53. 9,245,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,808. Immunomedics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
About Immunomedics
Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.
