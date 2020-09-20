$0.25 EPS Expected for Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Shaw Communications reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $938.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.80 million. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJR. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

NYSE:SJR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.43. 2,132,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

