-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microbot Medical.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Microbot Medical from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Yoseph Bornstein sold 15,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $154,062.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microbot Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 353.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Microbot Medical worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.66. 295,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,675. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 33.81, a quick ratio of 33.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

