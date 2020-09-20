$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

PGTI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. 998,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 402.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

