$0.37 EPS Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

KDP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. 5,806,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

