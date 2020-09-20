$0.39 EPS Expected for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $620.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colfax from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $600,599.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,274.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,691 shares of company stock valued at $878,326. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

CFX stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.45. 3,674,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,132. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -477.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

