$0.48 EPS Expected for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.56. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,814,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,612,776. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

