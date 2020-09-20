$0.54 EPS Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.95. Universal Display reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.43.

In related news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,693,000 after buying an additional 523,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 570.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 324,583 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 801.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 314,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,507,000 after purchasing an additional 280,016 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,158.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 275,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,601,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.18. 666,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,605. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $222.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.43 and a 200-day moving average of $154.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

